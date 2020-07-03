ARAW (ARAW) Trading Up 334.2% Over Last Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One ARAW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded 334.2% higher against the dollar. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $22,367.58 and approximately $31.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00044948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.67 or 0.04814779 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002670 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054426 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

