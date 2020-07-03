Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) Insider Buys A$30,005.78 in Stock

Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) insider Robert de Vos bought 13,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.21 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$30,005.78 ($20,551.90).

Shares of Arena REIT No 1 stock traded down A$0.10 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting A$2.05 ($1.40). 722,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.97 million and a PE ratio of 8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Arena REIT No 1 has a one year low of A$1.20 ($0.82) and a one year high of A$3.40 ($2.33). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.48.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Arena REIT No 1’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.88%. Arena REIT No 1’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

Arena REIT No 1 Company Profile

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure property assets across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure property assets is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

