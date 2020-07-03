Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) Insider Buys A$30,005.78 in Stock

Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) insider Robert de Vos bought 13,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.21 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$30,005.78 ($20,551.90).

Shares of Arena REIT No 1 stock traded down A$0.10 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting A$2.05 ($1.40). 722,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.97 million and a PE ratio of 8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Arena REIT No 1 has a one year low of A$1.20 ($0.82) and a one year high of A$3.40 ($2.33). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.48.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Arena REIT No 1’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.88%. Arena REIT No 1’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure property assets across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure property assets is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

