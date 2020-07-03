Arion Price Down 12.4% This Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Arion has a market capitalization of $26,329.82 and approximately $109.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arion has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.01708849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00168706 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052815 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00108737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 12,627,418 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

