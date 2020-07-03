Ark (ARK) Market Cap Hits $32.08 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Ark has a market cap of $32.08 million and $1.79 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, Upbit, COSS and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 150,460,380 coins and its circulating supply is 121,989,483 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, COSS, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Binance, Upbit, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

