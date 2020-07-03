ArtByte (ABY) Price Reaches $0.0000

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00454657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000721 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003431 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000428 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

