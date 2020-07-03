Asian Dragon (AD) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded down 29.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Asian Dragon has a total market capitalization of $31,083.66 and approximately $250.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Asian Dragon has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One Asian Dragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Asian Dragon alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002468 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 142.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Asian Dragon Profile

Asian Dragon (CRYPTO:AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Asian Dragon’s official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Dragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Dragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.