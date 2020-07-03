Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATHX. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

In other news, Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,093 shares in the company, valued at $276,223.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 410,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Athersys by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,134,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 123,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Athersys by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 436,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Athersys by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 316,230 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Athersys by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 737,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 246,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Athersys by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 660,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 38,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Athersys stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,114. The company has a market cap of $534.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of -1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

