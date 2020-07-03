ATN Achieves Market Cap of $625,158.31 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One ATN token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Allcoin, BigONE and Hotbit. During the last seven days, ATN has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. ATN has a total market cap of $625,158.31 and approximately $8,997.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.01701110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00169761 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00053123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00109887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Hotbit, RightBTC and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

