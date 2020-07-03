Augur Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24.17 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Augur has a market cap of $198.45 million and approximately $24.17 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $18.04 or 0.00198550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Gatecoin, Cobinhood and Koinex. In the last week, Augur has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.01718578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00108862 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ABCC, Bitsane, BitBay, Upbit, BX Thailand, Mercatox, IDEX, ChaoEX, LATOKEN, Gatecoin, Poloniex, CoinTiger, Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, Ethfinex, AirSwap, Crex24, Zebpay, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Bitbns, Kraken, DragonEX, GOPAX, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Binance and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.