Authorship Trading Up 64.4% This Week (ATS)

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Authorship token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. Authorship has a market cap of $23,823.92 and $15.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Authorship has traded 64.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.01698653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00168718 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00052644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00109675 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Authorship

Authorship launched on August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. The official website for Authorship is authorship.com . Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Authorship

Authorship can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Authorship should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Authorship using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

