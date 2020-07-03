AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will post sales of $3.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.21 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $3.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $11.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $12.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. AutoZone’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.99 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 target price (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,215.88.

AZO traded up $18.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,148.97. The stock had a trading volume of 249,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,356. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,119.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,064.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.