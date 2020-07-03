Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives $12.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVDL remained flat at $$7.97 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,998. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $298.48 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $13.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

