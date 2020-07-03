Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Issues Earnings Results

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. Avid Bioservices updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $402.64 million, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

