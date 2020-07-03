Banano 1-Day Volume Tops $9,309.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Banano has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $9,309.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Banano has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.01710139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00170374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,499,695 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,481,428 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.