Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BOCH. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. 96,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Joseph Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $65,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,401.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl L. Silberstein purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,496.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $282,095 over the last ninety days. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 601,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 448,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 86,385 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $2,456,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

