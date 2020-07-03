Basic Attention Token Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $360.54 million and approximately $95.84 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.45 or 0.04891434 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020818 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,473,558,645 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.