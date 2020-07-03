Bata (BTA) Trading 45.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Bata has traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a total market capitalization of $60,344.30 and $255.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00452237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000720 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003392 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The official website for Bata is bata.io

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.