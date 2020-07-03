Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Shares of BHC stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $18.34. 3,236,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,671. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

In other news, Director John Paulson purchased 1,628,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $25,850,960.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 948,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $18,246,311.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,618,309 shares of company stock valued at $79,509,247. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

