BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.80

BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €29.80 ($33.48) and last traded at €29.00 ($32.58), with a volume of 40932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €29.05 ($32.64).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 350.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.03. The stock has a market cap of $986.47 million and a PE ratio of 45.53.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

