Beam (BEAM) Price Down 24.8% Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00004192 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $24.91 million and $10.63 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004246 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 65,077,320 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.