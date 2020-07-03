Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

BDRFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of BDRFY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.13. 1,116,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,047. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

