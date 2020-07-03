BetProtocol Market Cap Hits $1.50 Million (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $424,702.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.01708849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00168706 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052815 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00108737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

