Bezop (BEZ) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Bezop token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Exrates, TOPBTC and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Bezop has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $163,052.30 and approximately $129.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.01697044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00168810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00109525 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop launched on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official website is bezop.io . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Exrates, CoinBene, TOPBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

