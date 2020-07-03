Bezop (BEZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $167.00

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Bezop has a market cap of $161,550.00 and $167.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezop token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinBene, Sistemkoin and IDEX. Over the last week, Bezop has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.01706463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00168966 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00108437 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, TOPBTC, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Sistemkoin and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

