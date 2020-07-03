B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 72,206 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after acquiring an additional 305,759 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 36,508 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $1,499,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. 503,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,224. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

