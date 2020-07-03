BidaskClub Upgrades Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to “Hold”

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.
Shares of PRGS stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Progress Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,969,000 after buying an additional 70,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 122.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 125,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,541,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 69,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.
