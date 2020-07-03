Binance USD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $54.82 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $168.83 million and approximately $54.82 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.44 or 0.04903524 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00021044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002400 BTC.

