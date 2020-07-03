Binance USD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $54.82 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $168.83 million and approximately $54.82 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001379 BTC.
- Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044945 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.44 or 0.04903524 BTC.
- Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.
- Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00021044 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054635 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031578 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002400 BTC.
Binance USD Token Profile
Binance USD Token Trading
Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
