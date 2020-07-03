Birdchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,039.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $102,241.38 and approximately $1,039.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.52 or 0.01712227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00108721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Birdchain Token Profile

Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,986,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com

Birdchain Token Trading

Birdchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

