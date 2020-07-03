Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Hits $0.0024

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $79,564.59 and approximately $52.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 33,761,493 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

