BitCoen Hits Market Cap of $39,623.74 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoen has a total market cap of $39,623.74 and $120.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.89 or 0.01694225 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005541 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,050.56 or 0.99642050 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

