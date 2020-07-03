Bitcoin Classic Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $19,900.75 and approximately $101,879.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00470865 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00027511 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029771 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010113 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006172 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002924 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000361 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002429 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.