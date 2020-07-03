Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $1,046.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.43 or 0.04830187 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

