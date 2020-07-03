Bitcoin Zero 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,163.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $32,882.05 and $15,163.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.01718992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00169161 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00108745 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 28,593,152 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.