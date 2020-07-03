Bitcore Market Capitalization Reaches $3.14 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcore has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $233.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Exrates, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,083.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.12 or 0.02489429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.81 or 0.02442000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00454191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00692083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00062363 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00563876 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,335,846 coins and its circulating supply is 17,834,887 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, CoinExchange, HitBTC and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

