BitSend 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $93.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $79,812.82 and $93.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00732546 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018807 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00191837 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000678 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 27,759,550 coins. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

