BitSend (BSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80,483.96

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a market capitalization of $80,483.96 and approximately $183.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex.



BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 27,750,625 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send . The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info



Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

