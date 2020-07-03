BitStation Price Up 79.6% Over Last Week (BSTN)

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded up 68.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One BitStation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitStation has traded up 79.6% against the US dollar. BitStation has a market cap of $43,000.48 and $4.00 worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.27 or 0.04793322 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054399 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002386 BTC.

About BitStation

BitStation is a token. It launched on March 11th, 2018. BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,704,185,603 tokens. The official website for BitStation is www.bitstation.co . BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitStation

BitStation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

