BitTube Hits Market Cap of $4.25 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Bittrex. In the last week, BitTube has traded up 90.8% against the dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $119,494.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00692449 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005591 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001510 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 324.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 272,755,483 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

