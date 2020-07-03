BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.30. 1,085,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $429.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.90. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $44.83.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.43 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.