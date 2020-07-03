BLAST Hits Market Cap of $36,224.02 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $36,224.02 and approximately $233.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002473 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 818.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 44,094,559 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

