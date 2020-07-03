BlitzPredict (XBP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,107.00

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One BlitzPredict token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $224,944.18 and approximately $3,107.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008039 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004833 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000467 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000656 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00040349 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict Token Profile

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlitzPredict Token Trading

