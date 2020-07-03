Blockburn Hits One Day Volume of $35,186.00 (BURN)

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Blockburn has a market capitalization of $39,160.27 and approximately $35,186.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockburn token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. In the last seven days, Blockburn has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.01318801 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000813 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011132 BTC.

BURN is a token. Blockburn's total supply is 1,977,738,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 723,196,682 tokens. Blockburn's official website is blockburn.io

Blockburn can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockburn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockburn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockburn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

