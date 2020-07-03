Blocknet Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00012975 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Blocknet has a total market cap of $8.22 million and $26,747.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,936,940 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.