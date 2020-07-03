Blockstack (STX) Market Capitalization Hits $63.45 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Blockstack has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001454 BTC on exchanges. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $63.45 million and $852,945.00 worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.76 or 0.04895721 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 714,372,989 coins and its circulating supply is 480,449,623 coins. Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org

Blockstack Coin Trading

Blockstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

