BlockStamp (BST) Market Cap Hits $3.21 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001329 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $915.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002476 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 343.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,957,397 coins and its circulating supply is 26,414,431 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

