BLOCKv (VEE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $758,614.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and $758,614.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.39 or 0.04909199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020806 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

