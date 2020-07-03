bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post sales of $101.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.50 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $13.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 665%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $211.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $443.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $146.98 million, with estimates ranging from $79.90 million to $256.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,531.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.99) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $28,433.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $66,343 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

BLUE traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. 1,192,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,013. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25. bluebird bio has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $143.98.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.