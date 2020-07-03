Blur Achieves Market Cap of $138,232.11 (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Blur has a total market cap of $138,232.11 and approximately $5,557.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blur has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.01701110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00169761 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00053123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00109887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 5,952,175 coins and its circulating supply is 5,592,175 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

