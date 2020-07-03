Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.15). Boeing posted earnings per share of $2.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 179.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($5.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.30) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.46.

Shares of BA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.81. 41,721,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,776,560. The stock has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.48. Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

