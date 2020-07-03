BonusCloud (BXC) Market Capitalization Hits $666,249.47

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $666,249.47 and approximately $153.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One BonusCloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.06 or 0.04793881 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054418 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002388 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,994,820,914 tokens. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

